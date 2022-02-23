news, local-news,

The 2022 NSW Age and Youth Surf Life Saving Championships will start on Sydney's Northern beaches from tomorrow [Thursday 24] February, with thousands of the state's best young lifesavers preparing to battle it out in the surf and on the sand over the coming four days. After five years in the Lake Macquarie region, Queenscliff SLSC, alongside Freshwater SLSC to the north and North Steyne SLSC to the south, will be the scene for the first four days of the 12-day NSW Surf Life Saving Championships. Under nies through to U15s competing in everything from swim, board, relays, beach sprints and flags, through to Rescue and Resuscitation and the Junior March Past event on Sunday. The volunteer work party from the host clubs have installed more than one kilometre of crowd control barriers, running along the iconic Manly beach strip, signaling the beginning of the three week event, the pinnacle of the Surf Life Saving NSW sport calendar. Following a successful Country Championships just under a month ago at Cape Hawke SLSC, Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Surf Sports, Don van Keimpema is anticipating Nippers will be eager and ready to go - even if the weather isn't playing fair. "The heavy rain recently across the Sydney basin hasn't come at the best time, but we're still ready for all the best young athletes to hit the beach over the next four days," he said. "The State Championships is our showpiece event, our opportunity to bring everyone together from up and down the NSW coastline doing the things we love. The Age Championships are a fantastic way to kick it off. "For the first time we have included our under 15 competitors in their very own youth championships rather than having them compete in the open event next weekend. "We've got three fantastic beaches and we're back in metropolitan Sydney for the first time in almost 20 years. It's going to be a great showcase of sportsmanship and talent. "If the weather continues to wreak havoc, we are prepared with contingency plans but we're committed to staging these championships as scheduled and with as minimal disruption as possible." The 2022 NSW Surf Life Saving Championships, proudly supported by your local club, runs from February 24 to March13 at Queenscliff, Nth Steyne and Freshwater beaches. For full event info go to the Event Web Page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/938427cb-2594-4fa7-bc71-7a0115933b97.jpg/r139_0_760_351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg