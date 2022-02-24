news, local-news,

COMMUNITY - over the past few years as our region has battled droughts, devastating bushfires, floods and COVID lockdowns we have all come to realise just how important our community is. And how important timely and accurate information is. Shoalhaven City Council through its Recovery into Resilience Project Team are set to hold a series of community popup sessions to provide information about digital information screens that are being installed at Local Information Hubs across the Shoalhaven. Read more: The information sessions are being held across the city throughout March. Year-round information and preparation is essential to building the community's resilience. Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley encourages residents to find a date and location near their home this March. "Council is installing digital information screens at local Information Hubs across the Shoalhaven, and they will be out and about in towns and villages," Cr Findley said. "These community information pop-ups are a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the new infrastructure and how you can get involved in preparing your community. "This state-of-the-art technology will provide undisrupted power and communications will give our communities confidence to access, think, decide and act to stay safe in the event of an emergency." Conjola,10am-12noon , Tilly & Mo, 52 Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Lake Conjola Milton, Conjola and Burrill Lake,11am-3:30pm Shoalhaven Recovery HUB, Ulladulla Civic Centre, 81b Princes Highway, Ulladulla. Milton, 1:30pm-3:30pm, Milton Memorial Park, 58 Princes Highway, Milton. Burrill Lake, 10am-noon, Burrill Lake Shops Reserve, Princes Highway, Burrill Lake. Kioloa, 1:30pm-3:30pm, Saltwood Café and Lifestyle, 636 Murramarang Road, Kioloa. Bendalong, 10am-12noon , to be confirmed. Manyana, 1:30pm-3:30pm, Yulunga Public Hall, 195 Sunset Strip, Manyana.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/813ee2be-d9c3-45c6-b74d-760e7fd10b2c.jpg/r167_76_854_464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg