DRAGONS coach Jamie Soward is banking on both youth and experience to kick off the NRLW campaign, with few surprises in his 17 named on Tuesday. In an expanded competition, St George Illawarra copped arguably the biggest whack in the game's 'equalisation' push, with Soward put at the helm of what's a very much new-look roster. Soward has named his mandatory 24-woman squad ahead of the Dragons' Round 1 clash against the Gold Coast Titans at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, March 27 (12pm). Milton Ulladulla product, Keele Browne, was not named in the 17-player squad to play the Titans. Browne will now look to work her way into the top 17 as the season continues. She told the Milton Ulladulla Times, during a pre-season interview, that being with the Dragons was a dream come true. "I won't be disappointed if I am not selected for the first game," she said. Meanwhile, star centre pairing Isabelle Kelly and Jess Sergis were no doubt the highest profile departures from the Dragons, but it's in the play-making stocks where the turnover is most apparent. Helensburgh premiership-winning skipper Rachael Pearson will debut in the No. 7 hot-seat alongside fellow rookie Taliah Fuimaono, with Soward having backed the pair well in advance of round one. Dual-International Emma Tonegato will make her return to top-level rugby league at fullback, with Jillaroos hooker Keeley Davis the only member of the spine not making her maiden NRLW appearance. Davis will work in tandem with NSW Origin teammate Quincy Dodd, who was named in the No. 14 jumper, in a pack that includes Internationals Kezie Apps, Elsie Albert and Holli Wheeler. Fijian International Talei Holmes is the only debutant in the pack, lining up alongside Shaylee Bent in the back row. At just 27, Kiwi Ferns International Madi Bartlett is the oldest member of a decidedly youthful back five, with 22-year-old Page McGregor selected alongside teenaged duo Teagan Berry and Page McGregor. The bench offers up its share of storylines, with Mounties forward Janelle Williams set to debut at 31. Queensland Origin rep Kody House will also make her first appearance for the Dragons having all but retired in 2021 before being thrown a lifeline by the club. Tegan Dymock, daughter of former Test forward Jim Dymock, completes the 17 that will take on the Titans in the first of three NRLW clashes at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed that the expanded competition will see semi-finals and a stand-alone grand final played for the first times, with Redcliffe's Moreton Daily Stadium to host the decider in April. It's part of a packed 2022 for women's footy, with Sunday's triple-header in Newcastle kicking off the first of two NRLW premierships in a calendar year. It comes after the last year's premiership was controversially postponed, a decision that's left the game's elite with no NRLW-level football since the end of 2020. The 2022 season will also see a State of Origin series and end-of-year World Cup, a welcome development for the game's action-starved female stars. NRL Women's Premiership squad for Round 1 v Gold Coast Titans - 1. Emma Tonegato 2. Teagan Berry 3. Jaime Chapman 4. Page McGregor 5. Madison Bartlett 6. Taliah Fuimaono 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Elsie Albert 9. Keeley Davis 10. Kezie Apps (c) 11. Talei Holmes 12. Shaylee Bent 13. Holli Wheeler Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Kody House 16. Tegan Dymock 17. Janelle Williams 18. Renee Targett 19. Keele Browne 20. Shellie Long 21. Aliti Namoce 22. Alexandra Sulusi 23. Matilda Power 24. Chantel Tugaga

