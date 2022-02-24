What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

shoalhaven, what's on, things to do, nowra, milton, huskisson, gerringong

Night Markets Tasty treats and family-friendly fun Enjoy two nights of food and fun in Nowra, when the Aussie Night Markets come to town. Check out the gourmet food trucks, international street food vendors, dedicated dessert section (for the sweet tooth in your family), live music, and plenty of rides and games for the kids. February 25 to 26. 4pm to 10pm. Shoalhaven City Turf Club. Husky Triathlon This Weekend The Shimano Ultimate Husky Triathlon Festival has grown to become one of Australia's most loved Long Course events. Along with the Long Course race, there's an action-packed program that includes Sprint, Super Sprint and Classic distance triathlons, a return of the popular Aquabike (swim, bike only), Ocean Swims, Fun Runs, a TRIKIDS triathlon (seven to eleven-year-olds), plus a Health and Lifestyle Expo. Events are happening on February 25, 26 and 27 in Huskisson. For more, visit sponsors Elite Energy. Milton Farmers Market Fresh is best Milton Showground Market has stallholders selling fresh, local, seasonal fruit and vegetables, cut flowers, free range meats and seafood, fresh jams, sauces and pickles. Each Saturday 8.30am to 11.30am. Music and Art Life on Land's Edge Embark on an epic musical journey alongside migratory shorebirds as they connect continents and cultures. A cinematic concert experience, Life on Land's Edge draws on art, science, and music from across the ages. Spectacular footage and soundscapes set the scene for two of Australia's most adventurous musicians. Playing Saturday, February 26, from 3pm in Berry. Book your tickets here. Sunday Session Music from Cherry Mamalade Take in local live music from Cherry Mamalade at Cupitt's Estate. Enjoy the Estate made wine, craft beer, and delicious food while singing along to their fabulous local talent with a backdrop of the green rolling hills of Milton, the Budawang ranges and Burrill Lake. Tunes are playing from 12.30pm to 3pm. Bookings are recommended. Cabaret Show Start of a fabulous series The Deadly South are putting on a brand new show each week. The kicker? Each one is built around an exciting theme. Join the cabaret for an evening of music, poetry, visual art forms, acrobatics, and who knows what else!? Local artists from the region are coming together to present a collection of multidisciplinary acts, challenging themselves to try something new, or put an interesting spin on a classic. The run of shows starts March 3, 7pm at Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen. Book your tickets here. Milton Show It's back, better than ever The beloved Milton Show is back! Organisers and the wider community are thrilled to return this year, to showcase all the best bits of the region. Visitors can be entertained for hours with everything from the exciting equestrian events, farmyard animals, Grand Parade, award winning poet John Davis, local bands and an open mike session to highlight home-grown talent (entries are encouraged). The show will run on Friday and Saturday, March 4 to 5. For more, connect with Milton Show Society. New Horizons HSC Art Showcase New Horizons is an exhibition showcasing 2020 HSC Visual art from across the Shoalhaven. It presents exciting, innovative and high-quality art in diverse mediums. Students from Nowra, Bomaderry, Vincentia, Kiama and Ulladulla have produced works for New Horizons. See the works at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery on March 5, 10am to 2pm. Art Trail Meet the local creatives Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on 5 March, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey. Twilight Market Shop and sip Celebrate the weekend with family and friends in the relaxed atmosphere of the beautiful Jervis Bay Maritime Museum grounds. Unwind by the pond with a glass of wine or a local beer from our fundraising 'Whalers Bar' while enjoying the live music and fresh, delicious food. Stroll among the stalls selling a range of local arts and crafts, interesting homewares and fresh produce. Stalls open on March 5, 3pm to 7pm. Coming Up Stomping of the Grapes Stomping of the Grapes music festival is coming to Gerringong in March. Some of Australia's best up-and-coming musicians are on the bill, including indie darlings Spacey Jane, Mia Wray, and The Terrys. Playing on March 20.

