Many professional surfers will hitting the waves to support SurfAid's work and you too can take part. The SurfAid Cup Bondi, on Friday May 6, returns for its sixth year of tag-team style surf competition. Teams of four surfers, of all ages and abilities, raise funds for SurfAid's work, and compete for two awards the Fundraising Champions and Surfing Champions. The aim is to raise $100,000 to support women and children in remote parts of Indonesia and Solomon Islands. Gather your mates and sign up now at https://surfaid.org/surfaidcupbondi2022 Adding to the excitement of the event, the top fundraising teams get first pick from an impressive line-up of pros and local legends, making up their fifth team member. The event has been supported by some of surfing's most recognisable names including Tom Carroll, Shane Dorian, Mark 'Occy' Occhilupo, Matt 'Wilko' Wilkinson, Damien Hardman, Jordy Lawler, Layne Beachley, Simon Anderson, Sally Fitzgibbons, Felicity Palmateer, Laura Enever, Lisa Anderson and Taj Burrow. By taking part in the SurfAid Cup Bondi 2022 you'll not only have an epic day surfing with mates, you'll also raise vital funds to improve the health, wellbeing and resilience of families living in isolated regions connected to us through surfing. It is set to be an incredible day of surfing and supporting the locals in the places we love to surf.

