Hello Huey gets a temporary reprieve

THE Hello Huey Mobile Food Van now has a temporary reprieve. Shoalhaven City Council's elected representatives, at a meeting on Monday night, agreed to provide Hello Huey temporary permit/license. The van will be able to operate from Matron Porter Drive Reserve Narrawallee, until a review is complete or within six months' time. Read More: Local Dragon still waiting to make debut Council had recently just voted to stop the van from trading as it was within one kilometre of the nearest café, which goes against council's local approvals policy. The van and its owner had a great deal of community support. A petition quickly amassed 2 000 plus signatures and 156 comments in a matter of days. Read More: Local businesses pick up major awards Councillor's Amanda Findley, John Kotlash, Matthew Norris, Liza Butler, Serena Copley, Paul Ell, Evan Christen, Patrica White, John Wells, Greg Watson, Mark Kitchener and Tonia Gray voted for the reinstatement. Cr Moo D'Ath voted against the recommendation.

