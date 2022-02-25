news, local-news,

TRAFFIC considerations will determine whether a Bunnings Warehouse in Ulladulla gets approval. The matter was tabled at a Shoalhaven City Council this week and the elected representatives voted that the item be "deferred to further consider the accumulative traffic impact" on Parson Street, Dowling Street and Princes Highway, Ulladulla and that the network modelling is presented to council for consideration. The initial recommendation put forward at the meeting was to approve the development application, by way of deferred commencement. However, all councillors were all for the item being deferred for further consideration. The proposed development incorporates a subdivision of Lot 23 2A Parson Street, Ulladulla and consolidation of the southern portion with Lots 1-5 189 - 197 Princes Highway. Construction of associated infrastructure includes roadworks (new roundabout, median and entry/exit driveways) on Princes Highway and a partial extension of St Vincent Street is included in the development application. Prior to lodging, the current application Bunnings sought pre-development advice from both council and Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in 2019 regarding potential access opportunities to the Princes Highway and St Vincent Street Ulladulla. TfNSW required the provision of a roundabout, a new median on the Highway and the staging of access works to the Highway in two stages. Initial access for patrons is to be provided direct entry to the Highway with the provision of a roundabout at the junction of Dowling Street and new median works north of the roundabout. An associated report also noted, "public benefits as a result of the provision of additional infrastructure and employment opportunities". "Consequently, the proposed development is in the public interest," the report noted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/cd55454b-bd44-4cd0-8596-61ec1b7b73bc.jpg/r5_0_1035_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg