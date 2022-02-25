news, local-news,

We bring you a smorgasbord of items this week from Shoalhaven City Council - from getting rid of hazardous waste to paying power bills and many other things in-between. Save the date for Sunday, March 20 at Woollamia Council Works Depot, 3 Erin Street Woollamia, from 9 am to 3.30 pm. Meanwhile, find out what chemicals, poisons and other household hazardous waste you can dispose of for free here. Electricity and gas customers may need help during this difficult time and retailers are working to assist those who need additional support. Your retailer can help you stay on track, keep up with a payment plan, and provide advice if you need some extra help. Have a confidential discussion with your electricity and gas retailer. Your retailer's contact number is located at the top of your bill Go here for more information. Council encourages the community to take part in Australia's largest community-based environmental event, Clean Up Australia Day, on Sunday March. Council supports registered Clean Up groups by supplying equipment such as gloves, bags, vests and rubbish picks, as well as free disposal at our council depots if it has been prearranged. Go here to register your site. You may be eligible for a free 3-kilowatt solar system installed on your home. You will need to meet specific criteria and reside in an eligible location. The Solar for Low Income Households offer helps eligible households access affordable clean energy by providing them with a free solar system. A solar system can help you unlock long term savings on your household electricity bills by up to $600 a year. Go here to find an application form. Council is working in partnership with Shoalhaven Riverwatch to improve the health of the Shoalhaven River. Bolong Road fishing platform is located almost directly across the river from Charlie's Forest, a highly visited site on the River, for families, recreational fishers and tourists. It's also adjacent to bank stabilisation and mangrove planting works recently undertaken by Council and Riverwatch. Rear more here. An upcoming community workshop is scheduled for March where further issues, concerns and opportunities will be discussed and identified. You can also provide your insight via the interactive map by using the categorised marker pins to make a comment and provide feedback. Go here to have your say.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/502c9c36-1198-4de0-8d11-fbee54296a0d.png/r3_63_1138_704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg