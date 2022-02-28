news, local-news,

With hundreds of teachers and support staff working in our local schools who have been required to wear single use face masks as a COVID-19 management response, we now have the challenge of ways in which to deal with additional landfill and litter items. Although compulsory use of masks in schools and in many settings has been rolled back, there are still plenty of used ones out there. Single use face masks pose a risk to our environment both on land and by entering our waterways, imposing catastrophic risk to our wildlife. In addition to that the plastic in these masks break up into smaller pieces and can take up to 450 years to break down, and possibly remain in our environment long after. Junior members of Treading Lightly, alarmed at the sight of face masks littering streets and schools, have found a solution. Treading Lightly has purchased Zero Waste boxes from TerraCycle for Ulladulla High School, Ulladulla Public School and St Mary's Primary School using the funds generously donated by the local community via the kindness of the Milton Hotel Community Keg Night. Milton Public School have chosen to purchase their own Zero Waste box for the school which is wonderful. Treading Lightly is a Milton/Ulladulla based grassroots environmental organisation that brings people together to build resilient communities and make positive, long-lasting change towards a sustainable future. The Treading Lightly juniors will work with their schools to help educate the staff and students on the importance of safely disposing of masks in these new bins. When the bins are returned to TerraCycle, the mask materials are separated - metal nose pieces are melted down, elastic straps are chopped up and the polypropylene face fabric is turned into plastic furniture, road materials and soft fall. A Zero Waste box is also located on the veranda at Treading Lightly's Hub at 3 / 61 Princes Highway, Milton, for the general public to dispose of surgical masks themselves. "We know there are hundreds, possibly thousands of these masks in the community so if you have been saving them up at home, have some that have been given to you or diligently collecting them from the streets, please drop them in and rest assured they will be recycled appropriately," Treading Lightly said in a statement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/fabe1d72-41cb-4c97-8f76-a5b30e627780.png/r0_109_960_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg