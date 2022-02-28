news, local-news,

NO job is too big, small or complex for the Ulladulla SES volunteers to take on. The SES volunteers did an outstanding job during the recent heavy rain episode that lashed the area. Volunteers faced a particularly tricky job on Friday, but they came up with a solution. Hauling techniques borrowed from Queensland Fire and Rescue helped the volunteers secure a huge 11-metre by 7-metre tarp to help protect one house on Friday. Ropes, acrow props and a little ingenuity saved a new shed and chookpen from further damage after a huge limb came down. Thanks to the two teams working together in the rain both complex requests for assistance were concluded successfully. SES teams were out attending to leaking roofs, cutting up trees and in general supporting the community. The SES volunteers also kept a watch on the amount of rain that belted down. After 113mm fell in 48 hours, during the weather event, Porters Creek Dam overtopped and sat at 29mm above dam wall, while increasing water flows into the Clyde, towards Yadboro and Brooman were noted. Other areas of higher rainfall include Fisherman's Paradise - 125mm this event, Lake Conjola 81mm, Ulladulla 76mm and Burrill Lake 61mm. The SES says it expects rain and drizzle to continue into this week. There is a risk of isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms this week and if you need SES assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life-threatening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/45995f0a-92db-4353-8219-90fc77962024.jpg/r0_90_2048_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg