news, local-news,

The recent dampish mornings are not enough to deter the Happy Feet Walking Group members who recently celebrated 13 years of walking and socialising. To celebrate this milestone the group recently met at Burrill Lake Lions Park for a brisk walk of approximately an hour duration, before settling down for an enjoyable, social sausage sizzle, coffee, and a chat, amidst the array of birthday memorabilia that adorned the Lions Park shelter. Many thanks to the chefs and assistants John Evans, George Dennis, Eugene Cernec and Alan Edwards. More than 30 walkers enjoyed the morning and some having been with the group for most of these 13-years, while others have joined 'along the way'. Group organisers, Dorothy and Tony Gerzanics [above], organise a varied and interesting walk schedule each month, as well as a number of social events throughout the year. Walks are held five times a week Monday-Friday at 7.50am with official' coffee mornings after each Monday and Friday walks, however, this extra-curricular activity, now happens on most walk mornings. Dorothy, with the valued assistance of husband Tony, has been the walking group coordinators for some 10- years now, a wonderful milestone, which is greatly appreciated by group members; while Ronda Lyons was the first walk coordinator when the group commenced in 2019. Heart Foundation Walking For Health Program The Happy Feet walkers are a group of mainly mature aged men and women, where age and fitness level is no barrier, as all walkers are encouraged to walk at their own pace, while mingling and enjoying the company of others. This group is part of the Heart Foundations' walking for health program, and anyone who is new to the area, or just looking for a friendly group to join is welcome to come along and check us out. Details of the walks are available by contacting Dorothy or Tony on 4455 6162.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/27ba2402-fbf0-4908-9086-fce95c95b2c3.jpg/r0_427_4032_2705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg