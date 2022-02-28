news, local-news,

A LEADING grassroots-based environmental organisation is calling for "in-depth community consultation regarding any development proposal" for a parcel of land in Manyana. The Manyana Matters Environmental Association Incorporation, similar to its Ozy Homes campaign, is urging Shoalhaven City Council to give people more time to comment and get information on a proposed development in the village. The land in question is a 76ha parcel of land sitting between Inyadda Drive and Inyadda Beach, behind Curvers Drive, Manyana [formerly known as "Kylor"]. Manyana Matters founder, Jorj Lowrey, said the timeframe people had been given to make comment was unacceptable. "The deadline for comment is only days away - March 9. This would be a major development with long-lasting repercussions for the environment and our community," she said. "All this at a time when Country needs time and space to recover from devastating bushfires. "It's not a simple 'house going up next door' scenario, so a one-month deadline to evaluate such a massive and complex DA is preposterous." She added the land is home to vital species. "As everyone knows, the Manyana/Bendalong/Conjola area was one of many in the Shoalhaven hard hit by the Black Summer bushfires. Half of the land in question burned to a crisp in the fires and that half is Zoned E2 - Environmental Conservation," she said. "The other half, I guess you would say, had a "cool burn" and is a thriving habitat for creatures like the vulnerable and impossibly adorable Eastern Pygmy Possum, which they trapped during surveys. This is the portion they want to bulldoze." Ms Lowrey went on to explain the land's environmental significance. "Importantly, the whole site is effectively an Endangered Ecological Community (EEC) of one sort or another and the majority of the impact area of the land in question is mapped as Critically Endangered Ecological Community (CEEC)," she said. "The developer proposes to compensate for the damage done using biodiversity offsets. However, under the Biodiversity Offset Scheme, this particular CEEC is considered irreplaceable and defined as a Significant and Irreversible Impact Entity (SAII) and must not be destroyed." The Manyana Matters founder says it's important that the community gets more time to make a comment. "Council has previously promised in-depth community consultation regarding any development proposal for this land. We need that to happen as the community has many questions and concerns," she said. Manyana Matters requests: "We have recently written to the council making these requests," Ms Lowery said. Meanwhile, a Planning Proposal (PP) to rezone the land had been previously placed on land. "At that time the developers themselves referred the matter to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE) acknowledging the land's high environmental value," Ms Lowrey said. "DAWE declared it a "Controlled Action" and called for more thorough investigations by the developers. That process is yet to be concluded. "However, a development application (DA) for the land has now been received by council utilising the current zoning. It essentially has the same footprint (ie does the same amount of environmental damage) as the earlier 320 plus estate concept." All related DA information can be found on Shoalhaven City Council's website at http://www3.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/masterviewUI/modules/ApplicationMaster/Default.aspx (search for SF10921).

