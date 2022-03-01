news, local-news,

Ulladulla Public School students hit the ground running, well swimming, in the first few weeks of the 2022 school term. Students had an absolute blast as they participated in the Ulladulla Public School's Wellbeing Surf Program and swimming carnival. All the students had fun at the swimming carnival and catching waves down at the beach. Meanwhile, 25 students from Stages 2 and 3 represented Ulladulla Public School at theDistrict Swimming Carnival in Narooma. An early start and wet roads didn't deter our team, who were on fire from the moment they arrived. Ulladulla dominated the pool across all events with every swimmer giving their all and many students progressing to the Regional Championships in Dapto in Week 7. A big thank you to the parents and families who made the trip to Narooma, and a huge congratulations to all our district reps who did Ulladulla Public School so proud.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/6d8e5f07-9de8-476a-9e24-b1c7d10f92b9.JPG/r0_232_4032_2510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg