SOMETIMES things are just meant to be. The region has been smashed by rain for days and even the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast [DSASC] would have been worried about staging its event on Saturday at Mollymook Beach. "You just would not believe it," DSASC president Ian Picton said about events leading up to the event. "We got down there on Friday and it was pouring down. "Then on Saturday it did not rain and the sun even came out. "There was no wind and the water and the waves were perfect. "It all just worked out great." Some 35 participants, supported by 75 volunteers, had "smiles on their dials" as they took to the waves. The night before a successful volunteers information session was held and Mr Picton said they will be building on the momentum and interest the event in general gathered. "It was a good all round roll up considering we had a two year break," he said. If you missed out on Saturday - then fear not as Mr Picton has good news. "We will be back mid to late November this year," he said. Once the November date is formalised we will let you know.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/7c123ca4-3845-4bad-87ff-2b6fa2360f2d.jpg/r0_94_280_252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg