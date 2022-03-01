news, local-news,

The Shoalhaven Harmony Week committee has been working hard to organize many events to celebrate Harmony Week. Harmony Week celebrates Australia's cultural diversity. The week is about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone. Harmony Week is from Monday March 21 to Sunday Match 27 March. See the list below that explains the many events on this week that celebrate our diversity. Also see https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/Events-Awards for the event details. When: March 1 to March 21 2022 What: Add your favourite cultural recipe to the online Harmonise Shoalhaven Recipe Book that will be available for download as a pdf once complete. How to get involved: No bookings required - simply add your recipes online here - https://www.tasteofharmony.org.au/eventhub/public/view-cookbook.php?id=9aAm1a A Taste of Harmony When: March 14 to March 25 What: Something great to do in your workplace - some ideas are hosting a physical or virtual lunch or morning tea with your work team or organize a team activity to showcase different cultures in your team or wear orange which represents social communication, meaningful conversation and freedom of ideas. How to get involved: See https://www.tasteofharmony.org.au/ for more information. Profile of our Community Posters What: Bay & Basin Amnesty International - Profile of our Community Posters When: March 14 to March 25 What: Keep a look out for Profile of our Community Posters prepared by Bay & Basin Amnesty International that showcase people in our community and their multicultural backgrounds and stories of how they came to be in the Shoalhaven. See them [the posters] at our movie events [details below] and at Choice Pharmacy Vincentia and Boobooks at 1/68 Owen Street Huskisson How to get involved: Look out for the posters in our community When: Tuesday March 15 from 10:30am to 11:30am What: Join us for a multicultural movie for our monthly movie, check out our multicultural book display and get creative with our Harmony Day mural. How to get involved: Contact Ulladulla Library on 4444 8820 - places limited, bookings essential Sanctuary Point Library - Harmony Week event for kids When: Thursday March 17 2022 10:30am to 11:30am What: Kids paint a handprint tree, listen to stories about belonging, multicultural songs and rhymes, come along and wear orange! How to get involved: Contact Sanctuary Point Library on 4406 2076 - limited places, bookings essential Huskisson Pictures - Multicultural Movie Feature - The Furnace When: Friday March 18 at 6:30pm What: The Furnace is set during the 1890s Western Australian Gold Rush. Filmed on Yamatji Badimia Country in Mount Magnet Shire and Yamatji Nanda Country in Kalbarri, The Furnace tells the often-forgotten story of the Afghan Cameleers Cost: Tickets $10, Family passes (two adults and three kids) $40 How to get involved: Call Huskisson pictures on 4441 5076 or email hp.movies@2540.net.au to reserve your tickets When: Saturday March 19 2022 8:30am to 1pm What: Markets with a touch of Harmony, including music and food vans How to get involved: Attend the markets at Tomerong School of Arts Hall, 360 Hawken Road,Tomerong When: Saturday March 19 5:30pm for a 6pm start What: Join the group as they celebrate Harmony Day - a time to celebrate how our difference make Australia a great place to live. Some food provided, please bring something to share. Where: Bomaderry Community Centre - 17 Birriley St, Bomaderry How to get involved: RSVP required due to COVID requirements - please email shoalhavenmulticulturalgroup@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information. Huskisson Pictures - Multicultural Family Movie Feature - Around the World in 80 Days When: Sunday March 20 at 2pm What: A bookish marmoset embarks on a wild adventure to travel around the planet in 80 days after accepting a challenge from a greedy frog. Cost: Tickets $10, Family passes (2 adults and 3 kids) $40 How to get involved: Call Huskisson pictures on 4441 5076 or email hp.movies@2540.net.au to reserve your tickets Nowra Library - Harmony Week event When: Monday March 21 at 11am What: Please join us at Nowra library for some stories from around the globe. Learn about other cultures and enjoy some refreshments. How to get involved: Contact Nowra library on 4429 3705 - limited places, bookings essential Latin American Dance Party - Family Friendly Event When: Saturday March 26 6pm to 10:30pm What: Join us for a Latin American Dance Party - BYO food and drinks - Dress in your own traditional costumes - Music bought to us by Juan Torres Where: St Georges Basin Community Centre (21 Meriton Street, St Georges Basin) Cost: Tickets $5 per person (kids under 12 years old are free). Proceeds from this event will be donated to The Refugee Council of Australia https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/ How to get involved: Book at Trybooking:- https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=868659& The Harmony Week 2022 Committee is made up of representatives of the following organisations - Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre, Bay and Basin Amnesty International, Shoalhaven City Council, Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services and Suave South American Events. The Shoalhaven Multicultural Group is an un-funded community group that supports and advocates for migrants in our community. Contact shoalhavenmulticulturalgroup@gmail.com For more information on the above events please see the How to get Involved section for each activity or contact Emma Wood on emma@shoalcoast.org.au or 4422 9529

