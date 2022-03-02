Council opens Tabourie Lake entrance

news, local-news,

Recent high rainfalls and severe weather from the current east coast low has resulted in Tabourie Lake requiring pre-emptive mechanical intervention. This work is required to reduce flooding risk. In accordance with the Tabourie Lake Entrance Management Policy, and the forecasted rainfall, Shoalhaven City Council opened the Tabourie Lake entrance to the sea yesterday afternoon [Tuesday March 1]. Council has worked and continues to work collaboratively with state government agencies to ensure the entrance is open in a timely and safe manner. People are requested to stay outside the work area and keep away from the edges of the dug channel and eroding banks following opening as these areas are very unstable and unsafe. Council is reminding residents that anyone needing assistance should contact the SES on 132 500. Council plans to open the Shoalhaven Heads entrance to the sea this morning [Wednesday March 2]. Preparatory works were carried out recently as hazardous surf conditions are forecast for the time the trigger level is predicted to be reached, making works unsafe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/4f6190e5-655b-442f-9bde-732d210f4e30.jpg/r0_51_1140_695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg