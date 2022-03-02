news, local-news,

THREE teams from the Ulladulla SES are now on the job working hard to assist local residents as severe weather continues to lash the region. "We are still expecting in excess of 100mm rain, dangerous seas, higher tides and an increase in the wind," the SES advised local residents. The SES had put out various alerts before the rain started to get heavy, urging residents to prepare. Yesterday [Tuesday] local residents took the chance to head to the Ulladulla SES base to get sandbags. "Full marks to the 48 families that collected sandbags today to help protect their property," the SES said in a statement. More sand was delivered this morning , at the SES base 188 Camden Street, Ulladulla, for self filled sandbags - if they are still needed. The SES advises that details of the Severe Weather Warning are www.bom.gov.au. "Our volunteers are on standby to help in an emergency," the SES said. Phone 132 500 for the SES or 000 if life threatening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/364c2690-cc0d-4012-84c0-e4afe6e327c8.jpg/r0_115_565_434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg