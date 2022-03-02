news, local-news,

THE Milton Show has been postponed due to the current situation with the weather. The show was meant to start this Friday and continue on Saturday but the Milton Show Society had to make a tough decision and postpone the show. "It's disappointing given all the effort and work that went into preparing for the show," Milton Show Society Ken Leslie said. He said the safety of the community, the show judges and the animals had to come first. "The ground is just sodden," he said. The wet ground meant that events like the equestrian sections could not be held safely due to the risk factor. Mr Leslie said they had to make the decision now because many of the judges have to travel to the venue and they needed to be informed of the decision as soon as possible. The pavilions will be open Friday from 10am to 4pm Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. However, people will need to park outside on the street as there is no parking on the ground. Entry into the pavilions is free. The show committee will now start looking for dates to reschedule the show. "We have to make sure we don't clash with other shows," Mr Leslie explained. An announcement could be made mid March - so watch this space.

