Due to the impact of local weather conditions, COVID-19 testing clinics may close at short notice today [Wednesday]. Milton Ulladulla Hospital's COVID-19 testing clinic has closed for the rest of the day. If you need a COVID-19 test today, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health Services encourages people to check the private provider websites for updates before leaving home. Read More: Thousands without power or internet Flood crisis claims another victim Milton show postponed A full list of testing clinic providers and updates on the District's clinics is available at - https://bit.ly/Illa_Shoal_Testing Additionally, our Shellharbour Vaccination Clinic and the Mass Vaccination Centre in Wollongong have closed early for the day. Updated vaccination clinic operating hours can be found here - https://bit.ly/ISLHDVaccineClinics Please check the health service's website for additional updates over the coming days.

