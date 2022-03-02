Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health Services COVID testing closures
Due to the impact of local weather conditions, COVID-19 testing clinics may close at short notice today [Wednesday].
Milton Ulladulla Hospital's COVID-19 testing clinic has closed for the rest of the day.
If you need a COVID-19 test today, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health Services encourages people to check the private provider websites for updates before leaving home.
Read More:
A full list of testing clinic providers and updates on the District's clinics is available at - https://bit.ly/Illa_Shoal_Testing
Additionally, our Shellharbour Vaccination Clinic and the Mass Vaccination Centre in Wollongong have closed early for the day.
Updated vaccination clinic operating hours can be found here - https://bit.ly/ISLHDVaccineClinics
Please check the health service's website for additional updates over the coming days.