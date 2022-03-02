Ulladulla SES assist residents with roof related issues - plus roads update
THE Ulladulla SES volunteers are still out in the rain and currently keeping a close watch on the weather situation.
Today [Wednesday] the volunteers have responded to a few calls to help residents with their roof problems.
The SES also reports all coastal lakes are open to the sea and currently much fuller than normal.
The wet weather is also causing issues with some roads in the Shoalhaven area.
These include:
- Closed: Forest Road between the Princes Highway and Callala Beach Road - Roadwork is currently being carried out on numerous sections of Forest Road and the site is not expected to re-open until Friday, March 4.
- Landslip: Moss Vale Road across Cambewarra Mountain has been reduced to one lane - Portable traffic lights are in place, so motorists can pass in one direction
- Water: Quinns Lane at South Nowra is closed
- Water: Hockeys Lane at North Nowra is closed
- Water: Bolong Road at Bolong due to water over the road.
- Landslip: The Princes Highway Gerringong to Kiama - between Rose Valley Road and Kiama
Shoalhaven Council's Live Local Traffic guide also shows water over the road at Budgong, Worrigee Road at Worrigee and on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek near Gorindah Road.
Residents have reported water over roads at Woollamia.