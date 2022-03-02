Ulladulla SES assist residents with roof related issues - plus roads update

news, local-news,

THE Ulladulla SES volunteers are still out in the rain and currently keeping a close watch on the weather situation. Today [Wednesday] the volunteers have responded to a few calls to help residents with their roof problems. Read More: Flood bill continues to rise The SES also reports all coastal lakes are open to the sea and currently much fuller than normal. The wet weather is also causing issues with some roads in the Shoalhaven area. These include: Shoalhaven Council's Live Local Traffic guide also shows water over the road at Budgong, Worrigee Road at Worrigee and on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek near Gorindah Road. Read More: National flood update Residents have reported water over roads at Woollamia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/ce7c30e9-09d4-422c-be95-0f85555cfb2e.jpg/r7_762_4019_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg