Areas isolated while other monitored as water rises

Ulladulla and surrounding areas have experienced consistent rainfall for the past week with 51.4mm overnight and 33.2mm until 4pm today [Wednesday]. A total of 154.6mm of rain has been recorded in Ulladulla in the past seven days. Lake Conjola, Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie are being monitored for rising levels by the Ulladulla SES. Porters Creek Dam is overflowing while Yadboro, Shallow Crossing and Brooman are currently isolated. Ulladulla SES had 107 job requests for assistance over the event period with 100 jobs completed. Some 90 per cent of jobs have been storm related with 10 per cent relating to flooding. Minor flooding occurred in Lake Conjola, Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie, however, current levels are back within the normal range. Ulladulla SES Headquarters is currently open until 8pm tonight [Wednesday] and will reopen at 8.30am tomorrow [Thursday] for those community members who are able to self-prepare, by collecting self-fill sandbags. Increased rain is likely to put water across roads and NSW SES reminds you "If it's flooded, forget it." Flood Rescue teams are on standby but we would prefer not to have to call on their skills. In the event you need assistance from NSW SES please call 132 500 or 000 if it is a life threatening emergency.

