news, local-news,

A CLOSE watch will be kept on the Conjola, Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie areas this morning, particularly around 11am when the high tides comes in. The Ulladulla SES will be keeping an eye on these villages and looking to help the residents, particularly in low-lying areas, with any possible property inundations. Ulladulla SES Unit Controller, Tracy Provest, says the unit base is also open for sandbag collection. "People will get some value by putting sandbags down around their properties," she said. She urged people to wrap the sandbags with black plastic, a tarp or even glad wrap before they put them down. The unit commander said water would still trickle through a sandbag if it did not have plastic around it. "There is still a lot of water," the Ulladulla SES Unit Controller said. "Fishos [Fisherman's Paradise] and Porter Creek alone have had 100 mils in the last 24-hours." The Ulladulla area got over 70 mils in the same time period. The SES has been busy responding to over 100 calls for assistance. One of the jobs they were called to was a "decent landslide" near Milton. "It was actually in three spots and we got it cleared," she said. The RMS helped with the clean-up which allowed the SES to focus on its other jobs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/0452695c-db94-420c-a389-7c129dd3d4c0.jpg/r0_424_843_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg