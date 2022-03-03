news, local-news,

THE chance to see all the wonderful pavilion entries will give us some show related fun tomorrow [Friday] and on Saturday. The Milton Show has been postponed due to the current situation with the weather. However, the pavilions will be open and as normal will be packed with great things to see. The pavilions will be open Friday from 10am to 4pm Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm at the Milton Showground. However, people will need to park outside on the street as there is no parking on the ground. Entry into the pavilions is free. Meanwhile, the show committee will now start looking for dates to reschedule the show. "We have to make sure we don't clash with other shows," Milton Show Society Ken Leslie explained. An announcement could be made mid March - so watch this space.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/c17a2621-352d-4fd1-bf37-629b6e3844a9.jpeg/r0_222_2880_1849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg