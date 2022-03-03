news, local-news,

YOU know things are wet when you see a fish swimming by on your patio. Belinda Bushby did not get much rest yesterday [Wednesday] or sleep last night - like many other Lake Conjola residents. Seeing a fish swimming on her patio did not help calm her down. "It was a little fish," she added. "The water got to the bottom of the sliding door and one centimetre more and it would have come inside. "It's not too bad down here at the moment [Thursday] just after 12.30pm] and this is something I have never experienced before." She has only been living in the Shoalhaven for around five weeks and had not experienced a Lake Conjola weather issue before. Read more: Beach puts on frothy display More NSW flood warnings Belinda did get some advice from friends. At midnight last night she considered leaving but was told you only leave "when the water is ankle deep". So she stayed. She was also watching when the tide came in around 11am today [Thursday]. Luckily, things did not get any worse. "The water is receding and you can see grass now on the foreshore," she said. She hopes the situation continues to improve. Another resident reports that things are not too bad. "All OK really, nothing major than a king tide here. Yes, there is a lot of water, large puddles, water in backyards, but it's a waterway, it's kind of expected," the resident said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/31670858-3880-407b-ac18-b1668a29ce37.jpg/r5_300_2042_1451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg