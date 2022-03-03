news, local-news,

A Seahawk Romeo helicopter from 816 Squadron at HMAS Albatross has been involved in a dramatic flood rescue in western Sydney. The Royal Australian Naval crew airlifted a mother and her two children to safety from their flooded home at Werrington, in between Kingswood and St Marys. The ADF helicopter was directed to the rescue due to a nearby creek making a water rescue too hazardous. Read more: Footage on ABC shows the helicopter, in atrocious conditions, hovering over the home. A navy aircrewman was winched down and up from the home on multiple occasions. On two of the trips he had children onboard, before the mother was also successfully rescued. All three were winched into the aircraft before returning safely to ground. It is understood the children were aged three and one. The crew are continuing night-time flying duty. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, talking at a press conference at Parliament House said further Australian Defence Force assets would be brought in to help with the ongoing emergency, including heliciopters "from Albatross at Nowra". Defence, on Wednesday, confirmed two Seahawk Romeo helicopters from the Nowra 816 Squadron and a civilian search and rescue helicopter from CHC Helicopters, also based at the Nowra naval base, had been put in standby to help with NSW's ongoing flood emergency. Come Thursday morning the helos have been thrust into their roles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/ae0677ba-d8d2-4efc-b574-9e420498c109.jpg/r0_27_960_569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg