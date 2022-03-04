news, local-news,

Daniel and Scott Colebrook are set to take part in a prestigious event. The well-known local brothers are going over to South Australia to compete in the National Deaf Tenpin Bowling Championships in early April. The boys are looking forward to taking part in the championship, however, theirs is not a win at all costs approach. "We are looking forward to seeing our friends who live in all the other states in Australia," the boys say about what they are looking forward to the most. They both like tenpin bowling in general and socialising with the other players. Daniel and Scott, once they step on the alley to compete, will be concentrating on doing their best for themselves, the Shoalhaven and their team. They are members of the Sydney Stars team and in general, will be playing for NSW. Both are accurate tenpin players with the best score of 200 plus. They used to bowl two days a week, but now they just head to the Dunn and Lewis Centre one night a week. April marks their third National Deaf Tenpin Bowling Championships appearance. Daniel and Scott have to meet their own travel costs and are looking for support from the community. They have done a donut sale fundraiser but are looking to do more fundraising. Friend Sandie Kemp is supporting the brothers and has set up a donation page. Go here to support Scott and Daniel and help them to reach their sporting goals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/585983df-be9c-40dd-99b4-71f691f3f037.jpg/r0_81_248_221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg