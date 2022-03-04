Rain eases off but potholes appear
Local News
SO what is one of the first things you see after a big weather event?
No not the sun, but yes potholes, potholes and even more potholes.
People are advised to be careful on the roads as potholes are appearing all over the place.
Here are some of the pothole-riddled roads/streets causing some concern:
- "parts of Camden Street at near the stop sign intersection down from Budawang school".
- "Tallwood is absolutely shocking".
- "Matron Porter Drive - potholes just keep reappearing - coming towards the Milton lights in between the day-care and bakery their are some large potholes and also on Matron Porter Drive, be extra cautious as they [the potholes] would definitely damage a car".
- "There are three really big potholes between Termeil and Burrill Lake".
- "There is one [a pothole] near Wheelbarrow Road that appears every time it rains.
Be careful on the roads and drive to the conditions.