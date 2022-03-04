news, local-news,

THE Ulladulla Library is a busy and fun place with lots of activities planned for March. Here is library's agenda for March Wednesday March 16 10am - Monthly Movies Robyn Davidson embarks on a 1,700 mile trek across the Australian outback with four camels, one devoted dog and a sponsorship deal with National Geographic. Friday March 18 3pm - Author talk Paula Beavan Join Paula as she discusses her book, Daughter of the Hunter Valley, a richly detailed, inspiring and romantic historical debut novel. Tuesday March 29 3pm - Seniors week Tea and Tech - Connecting to others Build your skills and confidence to make video calls using your smartphone or computer devices. People can book their spot online on the library's events page here or call and library staff will make the booking for you Register online or call the Ulladulla library on 4444 8820

