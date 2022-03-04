news, local-news,

Surf lifesavers are pleading with young men to take their safety seriously as a new report from Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) paints a tragic picture of the over-representation of young males who have died along Australia's coastline. The warning comes as the summer coastal drowning death toll continues to rise above both the 10-year average and 2020/21 Summer for the same time period ( December 1 to 31 January 31). Surf Life Saving Australia's Coastal Safety Brief - Young Males reports that men accounted for nine out of 10 coastal drowning deaths in 2020/21 with young males (aged 15-39 years old) continuing to be overrepresented in coastal injury and fatality incidents. The SLSA Coastal Safety Brief - Young Males reveals that 53 young men die on our coast each year (on average), with three out of four due to drowning (77 per cent). Since 2011, 525 young male lives have been lost on Australia's coastline which equates to a $6.9 billion economic loss to society. Surf Life Saving Australia General Manager Coastal Safety, Shane Daw ESM said the continuing message this summer for everyone is to swim at a patrolled location, during patrol hours, between the red and yellow flags. "On average, young men account for a third of fatal incidents recorded along our coast, with the vast majority due to drowning. This summer we have already recorded 41 coastal drowning deaths, with 10 decedents aged within the 15-39 year age group - all of which were males," Mr Daw said. "Such a premature loss of life represents a significant cost to society, with both social and economic contributions cut short." The report highlights that the increased statistics for this demographic have been attributed to greater coastal visitation and activity participation (and therefore increased exposure to risks), as well as inflated confidence levels that do not reflect actual abilities, and social determinants such as peer pressure. "The 77 per cent of young male coastal deaths occurred further than one kilometre away from a Surf Life Saving service, with 47 per cent of coastal deaths recorded on a weekend. In fact, the mortality risk is 2.2 times greater on the weekend for this demographic. "Over one-third (37%) of young male deaths have occurred during the Summer months with the primary activity at the time of death being swimming and wading (26 per cent)." Research shows that one in four young males have been unintentionally caught in a rip, but only 40 per cent always look for the presence of rip currents before entering the water while one in 10 never do. This research further shows that while 62 per cent of young male swimmers consider themselves experienced enough to take risks, they generally consider themselves to be less competent swimming in the ocean. Almost half of young male swimmers are not able to swim 50m in the ocean without touching the bottom while one in 10 are unable to swim or float at all. "Alarmingly, we continue to see young men choosing to swim at unpatrolled locations, away from surf lifesavers and lifeguards Mr Daw said. "They continue to overestimate their ability, take unnecessary risks, and not look for the presence of rips before entering the water. "Our message remains simple, where possible keep safe by swimming at a patrolled beach, between the red and yellow flags." "If you do find yourself at an unpatrolled location, remember to STOP, LOOK and PLAN before entering the water. STOP to check for rips, LOOK for other hazards and PLAN how to stay safe." SLSA's Beach Safe APP makes it quick and easy to find the nearest patrolled location and also gives beachgoers easy to understand safety information to keep themselves and loved ones safe. To understand more about coastal safety, how to keep yourself safe and to find your nearest patrolled beach, visit www.beachsafe.org.au or download the Beach Safe APP. Key Rip Current Facts: Key Summer Safety Messages:

