Keeping us up to date with the weather situation has been the main thing on Shoalhaven City Council's agenda this week. Council staff have been doing a great job keeping us informed during what has been a wet and sometimes wild week. However, there is still lots of others things happening in and around the Shoalhaven that council wants us to know about. National Eucalypt Day is held on March 23 and to celebrate, council is searching for and showcasing the most spectacular and majestic eucalypt trees in the Shoalhaven. Whether you're a professional or amateur photographer, council want to see the beauty of the eucalypt through your lens. Entries close Wednesday March 30. There are great prizes to be won and go here for details. Council is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of James Ruprai [above] to the position of Director, City Development Mr Ruprai comes to Shoalhaven having departed his role as the Group Executive, Customer Engagement and Planning Services at Sunshine Coast Council in Queensland. Go here for more information on this appointment. Free Learner Driver workshops are for parents, carers and supervisors of learner drivers to help our learners to become confident safe drivers. Providing practical advice on supervising learner drivers, young driver issues, encouraging safe driver behaviour, completing logbooks, L and P plater laws and the Safer Drivers Course for learners. Learner drivers are also encouraged to attend. To register, contact the Council's Road Safety Officer on (02) 4429 3484 Council is encouraging Berry visitors to participate in a survey that aims to identify economic benefits that Boongaree brings to the township. Boongaree was designed to enhance business within the township following the opening of the highway by-pass. This survey is in coordination with the Berry Chamber of Commerce. The information will inform grant funding for stages four to seven of Boongaree. The survey closes on Monday March 7 and go here to complete the survey. Now, more and more retailers, including supermarkets are supplying recycling drop-off bins for batteries. Household batteries contain materials that are harmful to the environment but are valuable resources for recycling. Remember to please keep them out of your red and yellow bin To find out more - go here.

