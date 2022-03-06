Ulladulla's Annette Chapman named Local Woman of the Year Award

news, local-news,

Annette Chapman is being celebrated with a Local Woman of the Year Award in recognition of the significant contribution she has made to the South Coast community. State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, congratulated Annette Chapman on the honour, acknowledging her hard work for the region. "I congratulate Annette on this well-deserved honour," Mrs Hancock said. "Annette continues to make an incredible contribution to her community with an unflagging passion to make the South Coast a better place." The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program which recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities across NSW. It's easy to see why Annette Chapman is being celebrated with a Local Woman of the Year Award. Annette has been an integral member of the Ulladulla community for decades. Her Fire and Rescue NSW service of over 20 years has included prevention and training - conducting home fire safety checks for the elderly and disabled, visits to local organisations to deliver the fire safety message. Annette's commitment to the safety and well-being of local young people through her participation with Ulladulla Driver Education has been exemplary. Her dedication to volunteering with Surf Life Saving as an active patrol member, trainer, assessor and committee stalwart is second to none, her assistance and knowledge continues to ensure Mollymook SLSC is one of the most efficient and successful in NSW. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor congratulated the State's Local Women of the Year Award recipients. "These women are the backbone of their communities, volunteering their time and energy to make a positive difference," she said. "I would like to acknowledge their significant efforts to support their local communities and thank them for all the amazing work they do." The Local Woman of the Year Awards are one way the NSW Government celebrates the achievements of women as part of International Women's Day on March 8 2022. The NSW Women of the Year Awards will be held at the International Convention Centre, Sydney on March 9, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/3a421185-1011-4a28-b5da-7a30340545ce.jpg/r0_37_577_363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg