Health boost for the Milton and Ulladulla region

news, local-news,

It's good news for Milton-Ulladulla, with 18 trainee GPs undertaking their specialist GP training in the local area. This is an increase in numbers over recent years. Each of the already qualified doctors is undertaking their three-to-four years community-based training on the Australian General Practice Training program with local training provider GP Synergy. Dr Richard Sykes who is training at Milton Medical Centre, found his way to medicine after studying and working as an engineer. "It had always been in the back of my mind to become a doctor," Dr Sykes said. "I chose to become a GP because I believe it is the best way to positively impact people's health outcomes. "I grew up in country NSW on a farm outside a small town called Binalong, so I saw the health challenges for regional Australia. "With my training I'm most looking forward to the varied medicine and the long-term relationships I will build with my patients. "My long-term goals are to enjoy practicing in the Milton-Ulladulla community and raise my family here." GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said the local community plays an important role in helping doctors settle in and form personal networks. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Milton-Ulladulla," Mr Wilson said. "A full-time doctor training in South Eastern NSW will undertake on average more than 1900 consultations over a six-month period. "Our local education teams are pleased that the consistent feedback we receive is that the registrars find rural training a rich and rewarding learning environment. "Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families, are well- supported and nurtured by the local community." There are currently 220 GP registrars training throughout South Eastern NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/7877b46e-c56e-43a2-bcbb-cc66daeedfd6.jpg/r0_93_2880_1720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg