Shoalhaven City Council is currently undertaking environmental protection works for the sewage pumping station located at Surfers Avenue, Narrawallee. Sewage pumping stations are typically located at low points within wastewater networks to maintain gravity flow, and thus, are predominantly along the urban coastal fringe in the Shoalhaven. This exposes them to coastal erosion and inundation risks. The Shoalhaven Coastal Zone Management Plan Risk Assessment, undertaken in 2018, identified sewage pumping stations in the Mollymook Region that are exposed to a high or extreme degree of coastal hazard risk. Dr Michael Roberts, Shoalhaven City Council Manager Environmental Services explained the situation. "While relocation of these critical assets is the most viable long-term solution, this was not achievable at this location due to upstream infrastructure," Dr Roberts said. "As such, increases in the dune crest height and revegetation, provides a suitable natural protection measure in the medium term against coastal inundation in this case, and improves resilience to coastal erosion." Sand was sourced from Narrawallee Beach under a Crown Lands issued license using Nature Assisted Beach Enhancement (NABE) or beach scraping and was deposited to build the sand dune up in front of the sewerage pump station providing a natural buffer aiding in the protection of the asset. "Furthermore, locally endemic vegetation plays such an important role in protecting the coastal dunes from erosion," Dr Roberts explained. Council is planting locally endemic species on the raised dune, including Coastal Banksia (Banksia integrifolia), Coast Tea tree (Leptospermum laevigatum), Lomandra longifolia (Spiny-head Mat-rush or Basket Grass) and Pig Face (Carpobrotus glaucescens) to provide stabilisation and protection for the sewage pumping station. Environmental safeguards were prescribed in the environmental assessment prepared by Council as the determining authority under Part 5 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW). Assurance measures have been implemented at regular intervals through council staff inspections to confirm compliance. "Shoalhaven Water, and Council's Coastal Management team, together with the District Engineering team, have successfully collaborated once again to ensure the protection of a critical asset and to reduce environmental harm to as low as reasonably practical by using a natural defence measure," Dr Roberts said. "Council is also very happy to utilise the services of local contractors NSW Soil Conservation Services and Southern Habitat to undertake the specialised sand dune raising and re-vegetation works."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/e9000e46-453c-4e6a-9451-6d51edfe9e5a.jpg/r0_268_454_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg