AS the rain continues to bucket down a record set in 2017 could reached and passed. According to the Bureau of Meteorology the Ulladulla area in March 2017 received 374.2 mm of rain - making it the highest recorded total for the month. The bureau, so far reports, that 218.8 mm has fallen in the past few days and this does take into account today's [Monday's] rainfall. The severe weather pattern hit the region last week and so far 51.4mm fell on Wednesday, 69.6mm on Thursday, 34.2 mm on Friday 34.2, Saturday was dry and on Sunday 51.4mm fell. The Ulladulla SES teams are on standby with more wet weather predicted. The Bureau of Meteorology says the six-hourly rainfall totals could be between 70 to 120 mm. The Bureau of Meteorology is advising heavy rainfall expected across eastern NSW during today and into Tuesday. An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south today [Monday] and into Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will persist throughout areas like the South Coast today. For flood and storm emergency assistance, call NSW SES on 132 500. If the situation is life-threatening, call triple zero (000).

