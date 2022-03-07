news, local-news,

A HARDY group of volunteers managed to pick up 227 kilograms of rubbish on Sunday around Lake Conjola. In extreme wet and wild conditions, the Conjola Clean up Australia Day event was a huge success for 2022. A team of 13 amazing people worked in terribly wet conditions from not only the rain but also from the recent floods. They managed to pick up 227kg of rubbish from the beach and surrounding areas, some still underwater from the recent rain events. People who dump unwanted furniture, white goods, renovation materials and old clothing are still the major contributors to the clean-up results. The Lake Conjola Fishing Club would like to thank everyone that helped on the day and Lake Conjola Entrance Caravan park for their support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/46476e78-35dd-42f5-ab83-576de5026f4b.jpg/r61_269_1964_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg