Winter netball to start in March

The Ulladulla and District Netball Association's [UDNA] 2022 Senior Winter Netball Competition is commencing on the March 25 and we are looking for new and existing players to join the competition. This netball is for all levels, whether you haven't played netball before or you're returning to the sport after a break. A compulsory information session on March 17 at 6pm at the Ulladulla Netball Courts on Camden St Ulladulla. The association need a minimum of 40 players to attend this information session to be able to run the competition, so we would appreciate the attendance of anyone that is wanting to get involved. Please contact Susie, Senior Sub-Committee Coordinator, on 0400 054 434 if you have any questions. Netball is a great way to meet new people and get fit.