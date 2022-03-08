news, local-news,

SEVERAL roads are marked as areas of concern on Shoalhaven City Council's live traffic page following heavy rain last night and early this morning. The Princes Highway between Hollywood Avenue and Kings Point Drive is currently listed as being flooded. The highway is closed in both directions and in general people are advised to exercise caution on the roads and delay non-essential travel. Many other roads around the region are currently waterlogged and people are advised to drive to the conditions. Read More: State of the roads around the Shoalhaven The Ulladulla SES, as rain continues to fall today, reports as much as much as175mm fell overnight there are many road closures in the area. "Please stay out of floodwater, you don't know what is underneath," is the advice from the SES. "If you need sandbags or other assistance we are here on 132 500. "As always if life-threatening call 000." For here for more Shoalhaven road and flood updates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/c8c1734b-8ff0-40a3-9aea-7608a4bb4100.jpg/r0_47_512_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg