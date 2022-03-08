news, local-news,

LAKE Conjola is the main area of concern this morning [Tuesday] for the Ulladulla SES following heavy rain yesterday and early this morning. Reports were just coming in that the lake's water level was just starting to rise and the Ulladulla SES was getting ready to respond. Water has come into at least one to two properties in the Conjola area. More calls for assistance were coming in as the Milton Ulladulla Times was getting an update. The Ulladulla SES has not conducted any flood rescue in the local area which is good news considering the current conditions. The Ulladulla SES has been "under the pump" over the past few days. Volunteers have responded to over 150 jobs. The jobs have included trees down, issues with people's roofs and sandbagging. The SES asks people to please stay out of floodwater as "you don't know what is underneath". If you need sandbags or other assistance we are here on 132 500. As always if life-threatening call 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/53de28d5-e72f-44d3-94e9-937a80ecb90e.jpg/r0_316_4032_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg