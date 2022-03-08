sport, local-sport,

Keele Browne's debut for the St George Illawarra Dragons is something she will never forget. The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club product ran out for the Dragons on Sunday at WIN Stadium against the Parramatta Eels. St George Illawarra went onto record back-to-back wins in the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership by beating Parramatta 10-nil in torrential conditions after leading 6-nil at half-time. "We got the win and it was just amazing," Browne said. Browne found out she was in the side early last week just before a training session. "Jamie Soward [the Dragon's coach] called me into his office on Tuesday and he is a pretty forward type of guy," Browne said. "He said I was in the team at left centre. I was like 'oh' and 'wow' and it was a bit of a shock." Browne, before hitting the training paddock, was told what the coach and team wanted from her. Straight after training, she got to share the good news with her family. "I tried my dad Mick first but he did not pick up. I then called my mum Judy and my sister Mel was there in the background to hear the news," she said. "They were all so excited and they were all coming up to the game anyway. "I then got to tell my brother Nathan the next day in person. "I wanted to share the news with my family because they have all invested in my journey." Browne, once she put the selection shock behind her, started to get mentally prepared for game day. However, she did have a few butterflies to contend with. "It was a very nervous week leading up to it [the match]," she said. Then came match day and she was handed her first Dragons' jumper "It was so surreal to get handed such a famous jersey like that," she said. Alicia Hawke, Browne's coach through the junior representative pathway and someone who has been with her on her whole football journey, presented the fast running centre with the jersey. Her dad being a Dragons supporter and because she had been part of the Saints' pathway for a few seasons were other reasons why her debut was so special. Browne, like every other debutant, wanted to make her first tackle and run the ball up as quickly as she could. She said conditions were not good for fast and open footy. "It was a tough and grinding affair - as you would expect given the wet conditions," she said. Her team-mates were all supportive and congratulated her on the debut. Apart from muscle soreness, Browne pulled up well from the match. She hopes to earn more selection in the run-on team. "There is always more to work on but I was happy with the way the game went," she said. Browne hopes to keep her place in the team but will not be too upset if overlooked.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/4d83fc01-eda1-4cb9-8ff3-373258431036.JPG/r3_396_5566_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg