Milton Show's Pavilion exhibits draws in the crowd

The Milton Show's Pavilion exhibits proved to be a big all-round hit recently for people of all ages. Chief Steward of the Pavilion Jim Myson, was happy with the number and quality of entries, which totalled more than 2000. The actual show was postponed last week due to the wet conditions but the Pavilion exhibits were opened to the public on Friday and Saturday. The feedback from visitors was all positive. "We spoke with a lot of newcomers to the area who were impressed with the variety and diversity of the displays representative of the creativity of the local community," Mr Myson said. "During the two days, thousands went through both pavilions and looked forward to coming back next year "There was a lot of inquiry about how to get involved and participate in next year's show." Mr Myson says there are many opportunities for interested people to join one of the many groups, make new friends and engage in the biggest community event of the year. President of the Milton Show Society, Ken Leslie, said it was a shame to have to postpone the outdoor activities but our proprietary was the safety of visitors and the animals. "The grounds had become soaked and soggy due to the torrential rain, so we had to make the difficult decision," he explained. "However when the show is rescheduled in the near future it will be a very exciting event focusing on the outdoor activities of our region." Mr Leslie went on to confirm the success of the pavilion displays and thanked all the volunteer committee members who worked tirelessly to put it all together and the sponsorship of many local businesses whose support allows the show to go on For more information go to miltonshowsociety.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/7f45247b-8b41-4241-8539-a1655e570051_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1199_3024_2908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg