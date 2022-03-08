news, local-news,

THE Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club acknowledges its female members today [Tuesday] on International Women's Day. Once a male-dominated institution, registered female lifesavers in SLSNSW is at 42 percent and increasing each year. Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club's Vice Captain and Patrol Captain, Annette Chapman, said that female members play a major role in the running and success of the club. "The females bring a special and valuable wisdom that reflects in all aspects of the club," she said "There are many special examples, too many to list but this a classic example - just one of many. "We have a mother of six children, who is also a grandmother, nurse, school teacher, patrol vice-captain, competitive surf boat rower and bronze lifesaver "The caring and communication and comradery she brings onto the beach is priceless, and she is just one of many." Annette also has her own reason to smile after being named the South Coast's Local Woman of the Year. She says to see a mother and daughter on the same patrol is very rewarding. "One of the main reasons for the increase in female members is that more families are joining the club," she said. "For mums, dads and the kids the benefits for the whole family are many. "The training they all get will be with them all their lives." Young girls at 15-years and younger are fully educated in all aspects of beach safety and able to perform all rescue techniques, as good as the blokes Female lifesavers perform many activities including riding the rescue jet skis, IRB, boards performing CPR, defibrillator, first aid, radio tower, beach and water competition at local, state and national levels and administration Annette says she looks forward to many more families, and women to join up and becoming part of the team. "It is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, offer a great service to the beachgoers and importantly the local community," she said "Our beaches are a great asset and it is great to offer safe swimming." Rodney Austin OAM, President of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club congratulated Annette on her wonderful achievements and being nominated as South Coast Local Woman of the year in the International Women of the Year Awards Mr Austin went on to thank Annette for her major contribution to the surf club and help to make it the great club that it is today. "I remember the meeting back in 1980 when it was agreed that women should be invited to join the club and become active lifesavers," he said. The first Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club female Bronze Squad was in February 1983. Now active female lifesavers account for 36 percent of the patrolling lifesavers. The club president invites more females and families to join up and become a part of the successful Mollymook team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/32be43a5-f068-4e76-af69-f3afd2143ceb.jpg/r257_928_6827_4640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg