Ulladulla and surrounding areas have experienced consistent rainfall for the past week with 217mm overnight and 37mm until 5.30pm today [Tuesday]. A total of 504.6mm of rain has been recorded in Ulladulla in the past eight days by the Ulladulla SES. Lake Conjola, Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie are being monitored. All lake entrances are open and flowing freely. Porters Creek Dam is overflowing, Yadboro, Shallow Crossing and Brooman are currently isolated and the Clyde River has been rising again. The SES has received 177 requests for assistance over the last 24 hour period with 164 jobs completed. A total of 90 percent of jobs have been storm related with 10 percent relating to flooding. Sandbags are available at Lake Conjola for residents to access at the Telstra Tower next to the Bowling Club. Ulladulla SES Headquarters at 188 Camden Street is currently open until 8pm and will reopen at 8.30am tomorrow for those community members who need to collect self-fill sandbags. Increased winds may see trees uprooted. Rain is across roads, limit travel to essential only. NSW SES reminds you "If it's flooded, forget it." Flood Rescue teams are on standby but we would prefer not to have to call on their skills In the event you need assistance from NSW SES please call 132 500 or 000 if it is a life threatening emergency.

