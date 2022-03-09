news, local-news,

SHOALHAVEN City Council will give people more time to put in submission on a proposed development for Manyana. A leading grassroots-based environmental organisation led the call for "in-depth community consultation regarding any development proposal" for a parcel of land in Manyana. The Manyana Matters Environmental Association Incorporated, similar to its Ozy Homes campaign, is urging Shoalhaven City Council to give people more time to comment and get information on a proposed development in the village. The land in question is a 76ha parcel of land sitting between Inyadda Drive and Inyadda Beach, behind Curvers Drive, Manyana [formerly known as "Kylor"]. Manyana Matters founder, Jorj Lowrey, said the timeframe people had been given to make comments [March 9] was unacceptable. Read More: Wind warning issued for the South Coast Surf club marks International Women's Day "This would be a major development with long-lasting repercussions for the environment and our community," she said. "All this at a time when Country needs time and space to recover from devastating bushfires. "It's not a simple 'house going up next door' scenario, so a one-month deadline to evaluate such a massive and complex DA is preposterous." Council has granted the group's request for an extension and people now have until the end of the month. Go here to read the full story regarding the community led environmental campaign. All related DA information can be found on Shoalhaven City Council's website at http://www3.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/masterviewUI/modules/ApplicationMaster/Default.aspx (search for SF10921).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/8488727c-cf3e-454e-928d-ac3bdc392dbb.jpg/r8_152_4020_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg