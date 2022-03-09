coronavirus,

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven has fallen slightly and there are no further deaths. The local health district saw 999 new infections recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, including 587 in Wollongong, 198 in Shellharbour, 43 in Kiama and 171 in Shoalhaven. There were 13,179 new cases across NSW and the deaths of another nine people, who were aged from their 50s to their 90s. Six people had received two doses of the COVID vaccine, while three people had had three shots. There are 1038 people in NSW hospitals with COVID, including 39 patients in intensive care. Sixteen of these people are on ventilators. More than 56 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 and over have had a third dose of the vaccine. Of children aged 12 to 15, 79 per cent have had two shots, while 48 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had their first dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/00f31e6d-58fb-4003-97a7-5f21be729d4a.jpg/r1_307_3005_2004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg