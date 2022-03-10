Face to face free legal appointments available

news, local-news,

Face to face legal appointments are available in Ulladulla on Wednesday March 16 for people in need of assistance. A solicitor from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be visiting Ulladulla for legal outreach appointments at the Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre, 78 St Vincent St, Ulladulla from 9am to 2pm. Appointments are essential so please call 1800 229 529 to make yours. Shoalcoast solicitors are experienced in resolving many types of legal problems. Appointments can be made for many types of legal problems. Shoalcoast deals with most non-commercial areas of law, including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims' compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy. Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information. Phone Shoalcoast to complete a client intake and a solicitor will call you back or an appointment will be made for the next time we visit your area. Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations. Please contact our office if you are interested. Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice to residents of the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Snowy Monaro and Queanbeyan/Palerang Local Government Areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/a3a21ee7-9969-4a7d-a7de-d6cfb385c0ae.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg