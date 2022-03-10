news, local-news,

JYE Halls hopes it will be third time lucky as he prepares to represent NSW at this year's Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches in South Australia this April. The talented golfer is looking forward to teeing off for his state. "I have been selected twice for this event and has been cancelled twice because of COVID-19," the talented Mollymook based golfer said. Being selected in the team indicates that Jye is definitely a golfer on the rise. "This selection means a lot as they only pick four people from all over NSW to be in this team," he said. "I am looking forward to representing my state." He said being in a team environment would be fun. Will Moody, Jeffrey Guan and Joshua Todd will join Jye in the NSW side. Jye says the team is sure to equip themselves strongly and will work off each other's enthusiasm. The 17-year-old Ulladulla High School student is now in year 12 - his HSC year and is sure to be able to juggle his golfing commitments and school work. Recently, thanks to the weather, he has had more time for school work than golf. "Wow we have had some rain and I have not had a good hit in about two weeks," Jye said. "I did go up to Sydney on Sunday for a hit but it was wet." Jye, speaking of Sydney, will be playing in the Golf Challenge NSW Open Championship from March 25-28 March at Concord Golf Club. Players need to qualify to take part in the Golf Challenge, but Jye was invited to play. "I came second in both of the qualifiers," Jye said as a way of explaining why he was invited to play. He said the open was a prestigious event because professionals play in it.

