Severe weather conditions from the recent east coast low have resulted in some disruptions to our Shoalhaven road network. Shoalhaven City Council crews are continuing to undertake emergency works where possible however the damage in some locations is extensive and repairs could take days. Council crews, where possible and safe, are inspecting the roads that are accessible to determine the extent of damage and the appropriate emergency treatment. Related: No tips fees for flood related waste disposal Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Amanda Findley, said council was doing its best to keep up with the need for essential road works. "Repairs are being prioritised according to safety and the need to provide emergency access as widely as possible," she said. "We are asking motorists to be patient while the extent of damage is being assessed and please, drive cautiously and to the conditions." Related: Moss Vale road reopens Motorists are reminded not to drive through floodwater, always follow the directions of emergency services and take extreme care as conditions are changing quickly. Residents can check council's Road Closures web page and drive to the current conditions. Council reminds people that it is illegal to pass through a road closed sign and penalties will apply. For more information on traffic conditions, visit the NSW live traffic map at: https://www.livetraffic.com/ For emergency assistance due to flash flooding and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies including rescue, call 000. Do not drive, ride, or walk-through floodwater, if it's flooded, forget it.

