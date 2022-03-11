news, local-news,

THE NRL season kicked off last night [Thursday] and once again several Group Seven Rugby League products will be looking to make a mark. However, things did not go to plan for Reuben Garrick - a Gerringong junior. Garrick lined up on the wing for Manly last night [night] against last year's premier the Penrith Panthers. He did not get much of a chance to shine as Manly suffered a 28-6 loss. Meanwhile, two of Group Seven's other NRL players, Jackson Ford and Jack Murchie, could be facing make or break seasons. Neither were named in their team's run-on-sides for the first round. Ford's St George Illawarra and Murchie's New Zealand Warriors will play tomorrow, [Saturday] at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Ford was happy with the way his pre-season was going and likewise Murchie had been training hard over the summer months. Both have jersey number 18 next to their names and will be looking to get opportunities to impress as the season continues. Meanwhile, Keele Browne, who made her NRL Telstra Women's Premiership for the Dragons last Sunday, was not selected in the Dragons' Round three team against the Brisbane Broncos at CommBank Stadium on Sunday. The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior was happy with how her debut match went, but was prepared to accept whatever decision the selectors made. She will now wait for more opportunities to come her way.

