news, local-news,

The flood disaster in Queensland and NSW is a reminder that the lessons of the Black Summer bushfires still haven't been learnt. It was entirely predictable that Australia has a high and growing need for civil defence, to protect citizens from such disasters. All the evidence points to Australia being exposed to more extreme meteorological hazards due to climate change as well as the short-term climate variability we have experienced before. With Australian lives and even the survival of whole communities at stake, the over-optimism and lack of preparedness amongst the nation's political leadership is unacceptable. If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron. People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers. The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death. So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au Down here in Sandgroper Crescent, Lake Conjola, we have one of the most amazing Frog Orchestras in the World. At night, it can sound like the crowd at a full-on football match or an Andre Rieu concert. It is amazing that the frogs (many of which are endangered) can find us, but the people, to whom we pay very large amounts of rates, cannot! I acknowledge that during this latest weather event a council vegicle did drive down our flooded crescent and then left. I also witnessed a meeting of council staff at the top of the street, discussing the previous drainage solution, which at the time did not appear to be effective, however, they didn't seem to include our end of the cul-de-sac in their deliberation. Sadly, we have come to expect this. Of the General Rates we pay (excluding water, sewerage and garbage, which are all separate charges) our return on the investment would seem to be, at best 2 per cent. (I'm happy to be proven wrong with this). As there seems to have been no provision or approval for drainage mitigation works for the Sandgroper Crescent development we, the residents, are now swimming around our front yards with the frogs... and ducks... which we love, but not the rotting vegetation below the water. Our street is literally falling apart and needs serious attention. Like, Lake Conjola Entrance Road, which is a safety hazard, having been allowed to deteriorate into such disrepair, that it is a disgrace to the whole of the Shoalhaven. Lucky for us, we have some of the most wonderful neighbours and community in the world, who have sloshed around in knee deep, coffee coloured water, to help us throw out the sodden mess that with which we have been left after doing everything possible to prepare. While not on the scale of Lismore, I feel our little patch of paradise is so far off Shoalhaven Council's radar, that the council believes, donating rate money is a philanthropic exercise.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/c5275d87-01df-497b-bc74-e5c3c47e860a.jpeg/r3_131_1277_851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg