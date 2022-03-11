news, local-news,

After floods, a pandemic and bushfires - the region needs something fun to do - bring on the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival. A vibrant but modified festival will be held on Easter Sunday April 17 from 10am to 6pm Ulladulla Civic Centre's grounds. After two years without the iconic Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival, the members of the Ulladulla and Districts Blessing of the Fleet Festival committee and Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla are happy to provide some festivities this year. This year, there will be no iconic parade, rides, kids zone, or beach games. There will however, be a Blessing Ceremony for the fishing fleet at the wharf, food vans and market stalls, show bags and live music all day on the Civic Centre Grounds ($2 entry fee), as well as evening fireworks over Ulladulla Harbour. If you are interested in having a stall, please complete an Application forms here. The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Princess Ball will be held at the Dunn Lewis Centre on June 18. Application forms could be found here. The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Princess Ball has been downscaled and held in December for the past two years, becoming somewhat disjointed from the Easter tradition itself. It is great to bring it back to mid-year, with the intention of holding it in it's original time for 2023. This will give the 2021 Princess a bit more time to enjoy her title and duties. Although it is disappointing to have to cancel the parade and traditional beach games and other activities, it is heartening to be able to offer some great family entertainment by the harbour, for Easter Sunday 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/e02e1aab-b8b4-4841-af59-7252aea119ff.jpg/r0_57_3872_2245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg